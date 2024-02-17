Editor’s note: A version of this story appeared in CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

On July 20, 1969, the world watched as humankind landed on the moon for the first time.

But the perfect touchdown of the Eagle lunar lander by NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong was anything but easy.

As he and fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin flew over the intended landing site, Armstrong looked out the window and saw a treacherous boulder field. Relying on his ace piloting skills, Armstrong manually navigated to a safe landing site, with only 30 seconds of fuel left.

After the lunar surface explorations conducted by the remaining Apollo missions, it’s been more than 50 years since the United States landed a spacecraft on the moon. Now, a new robotic explorer is on its way to attempt the feat.

Nicknamed Odie, the spacecraft is roughly the size of a telephone booth. NASA

After launching early Thursday morning, the Odysseus lunar lander, or “Odie,” is on a historic journey to the moon.

The mission, developed by NASA and Houston-based Intuitive Machines, will aim to land near the lunar south pole on February 22.

The spacecraft carries a camera system called EagleCam to capture its descent, an original sculpture designed in collaboration with artist Jeff Koons, and science and technolo