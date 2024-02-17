New York CNN —

On a chilly Thursday morning, hundreds of people packed the pews of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York to pay their respects to a woman venerated as a saint.

The woman being honored in this storied place of worship was activist Cecilia Gentili: an icon in New York’s trans community, a former sex worker and an outspoken atheist.

“This whore. This great whore,” trans rights advocate Liaam Winslet declared in a eulogy in Spanish to rapturous applause and a standing ovation. “Saint Cecilia. Mother of all whores.”

Gentili, who died on February 6 at 52, is believed to be the first trans woman to have a funeral in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, her funeral organizers said. The cavernous institution in Midtown Manhattan has held memorial services for such luminaries as Robert F. Kennedy, Babe Ruth and Andy Warhol.

It was a historic moment for the city’s LGBTQ community, which hasn’t always been embraced in these hallowed halls. In the late ‘80s, St. Patrick’s Cathedral was the site of a massive protest over the cardinal’s stance on the AIDS crisis and gay rights.

St. Patrick's Cathedral was once the site of a massive AIDS protest. On February 15, New York's trans community filled the pews to honor one of their own. Laura Oliverio/CNN

Maz George holds flowers and a pamphlet after Gentili's funeral. "As a former Catholic myself, I've never seen so many queer people in church,” they said. Laura Oliverio/CNN

Despite its contentious history, funeral organizers said they wanted to honor Gentili — who grew up attending Catholic services — in a space befitting her legacy. They added that the cathedral wasn’t aware that Gentili was trans until shortly before the service (CNN has reached out to the Archdiocese of New York for comment).

But Gentili’s February 15 funeral went ahead. Chosen family members spoke from the lectern in glittering purple sequins, denim vests and Black Western hats. A friend prayed for God to protect trans people with housing and gender-affirming health care. For many in the city’s LGBTQ community, it was something of a reclamation.

“To have St. Patrick’s Cathedral full of trans and queer folks, sex workers, immigrants, Black and brown folks, folks in solidarity with Palestinians — a crowd roaring her name — cements the sainthood of the legacy she left behind,” Oscar Diaz, who helped organize the funeral and called Gentili mother, told CNN.

Qween Jean, founder of Black Trans Liberation, holds onto Oscar Diaz, right. Laura Oliverio/CNN

She fought for trans rights through art and activism

Gentili was born in 1972 in the small town of Gálvez, Argentina.

She said in interviews that she always knew that she was a girl, but that she had no models for being trans growing up — she often told a story about feeling so alien as a child that she believed she was an extraterrestrial. She was also a victim of childhood sexual abuse, which she grappled with in her 2022 epistolary memoir “Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist.”

In the early 2000’s, Gentili came to the US as an undocumented immigrant and struggled for years with homelessness and substance abuse while working in the sex trade. Eventually, she was granted asylum and began a career of advocating for LGBTQ+ communities.

Gentili didn’t let her traumas define her, finding humor and joy in the darkest of situations. In stage performances such as “Red Ink” and “The Knife Cuts Both Ways,” she shared the realities of trans life and her complicated relationship with religion with an infusion of comedy and wit. She also guest-starred in the FX series “Pose,” which spotlighted New York’s underground ballroom scene.

Gentili, a Latina immigrant from Argentina, was a fierce advocate for trans and sex workers' rights. She was also an artist, author and playwright. Erica Lansner/Redux

In 2019, Gentili founded the advocacy organization Trans Equity Consulting after years of working on HIV/AIDS care at GHMC (formerly Gay Men’s Health Crisis) and trans health issues at Apicha Community Health Center. She was instrumental to the passage of a 2019 New York state law that recognized gender identity as a protected category. A former sex worker who faced harassment and abuse at the hands of law enforcement, she advocated for the decriminalization of sex work and fought to repeal the state’s so-called “Walking While Trans” ban.

Gentili was also one of the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s attempt to roll back nondiscrimination protections for trans people in health care.

Her outspokenness came as trans people are under attack across the country. In recent years, conservatives have sought to ban trans athletes from participating in women’s and girls’ sports, prohibit gender-affirming care for minors, restrict drag shows and remove books that deal with gender identity from school libraries.

Mourners light candles inside St. Patrick's Cathedral before Gentili's funeral. Laura Oliverio/CNN

“A lot of people say that we’re fighting for a seat at the table but she was a really great example of what it meant to build your own table when you’re refused a seat,” Scout Silverstein, who called Gentili mother, said.

‘Cecilia ministered to all’

Save for Easter Sunday, St. Patrick’s Cathedral doesn’t typically see a turnout as big as the one gathered to remember Gentili, Rev. Edward Dougherty said with a chuckle at the service.

It was a testament to her immense impact.

At her funeral, Gentili was remembered as someone who stood fiercely and unapologetically with some of the most marginalized people in society: trans women of color, sex workers, the undocumented and the incarcerated.

Hundreds of people from the LGBTQ community came to the Cathedral in New York to pay their respects to Gentili. Laura Oliverio/CNN

“Y’all may have heard the story that Jesus ministered to all,” Ceyenne Doroshow, a sister to Gentili and a formative figure in the Black Trans Lives Matter movement, said in a eulogy. “Cecilia ministered to all.”

Though members of New York’s trans community saw her as a mother, sister, leader or friend, her influence reverberated beyond. A day before the funeral, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez memorialized her on the US House floor.

Silverstein said they had friends from Denver and Washington, DC in attendance. Others showed up to honor her contributions to various social justice movements, even if they weren’t personally close.

“She’s not just a New York City icon,” Silverstein added. “She is like a Marsha P. Johnson and a Sylvia Rivera.”

Through her advocacy and storytelling, Gentili provided others the support that she lacked earlier in life. She guided countless young people through hormone therapy and gender transitions while working at LGBTQ+ health clinics, some of whom became her chosen family.