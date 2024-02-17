Record viewing numbers, Taylor Swift and a dynasty: the season where the NFL reached new heights

By Ben Morse, CNN
6 minute read
Published 10:19 AM EST, Sat February 17, 2024
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
CNN  — 

With its bright lights, big names and halftime shows, the Super Bowl has always been the biggest sporting ticket in the US.

But even by Super Bowl’s standards, this year’s edition was a whole different ball game.

Between the storylines on the field to those off it – yes, Taylor Swift and her group of celebrity friends in the stands – more people than ever tuned into watch in Super Bowl LVIII.

Roughly 123.4 million average viewers tuned into watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers – the most-watched US television broadcast since the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.

Even for a sport which has dominated the US sporting market for years, the 2023 season showed the NFL reaching new heights.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Mahomes was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kisses his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, during the postgame celebrations.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Chiefs guard Trey Smith cries on the field after his team won the game.
Eric Gay/AP
Confetti falls at Allegiant Stadium, which is just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Adam Hunger/AP
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second left, celebrates with staff members after the game.
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk walks off the field after the game.
Eric Gay/AP
Mahomes lies on the ground after throwing the game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman Jr.
Adam Hunger/AP
Chiefs players run onto the field after the game-winning touchdown.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Hardman, front right, celebrates with Mahomes after they connected for the last touchdown.