CNN —
A former senior FBI counterintelligence official, previously sentenced to federal prison for his association with a Russian oligarch, has been ordered to serve additional time in a separate case involving the receipt of foreign cash, according to the US Justice Department.
Charles McGonigal, a 22-year veteran of the FBI who oversaw national security investigations at the bureau’s New York field office, was sentenced Friday “to 28 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his undisclosed receipt of $225,000 in cash from an individual with ties to the Albanian government while McGonigal was supervising counterintelligence investigations,” the DOJ said.