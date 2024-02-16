CNN —

The 7-year-old shot in the head at a Houston megachurch has lost a “portion of his (brain’s) frontal lobe,” said his grandmother, whose daughter-in-law – the child’s mother – was killed by police after she opened fire Sunday at televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church.

The boy “has lost a major part of what makes us who we are…..a portion of his frontal lobe,” Walli Carranza wrote Thursday on Facebook. “Half of his right skull has to be surgically removed during two surgeries done in less than 24 hours.”

The brain’s frontal lobe controls thinking, planning, problem-solving, movement and short-term memory, according to the Mayo Clinic. Injuries to it can affect the higher functioning processes of the brain, including social behavior, motivation and planning.

The 7-year-old also was in cardiac arrest multiple times, “and no one can determine whether he has significant brain activity because his scalp tissue is too friable to allow the attachment of EEG wires,” the grandmother said.

It’s still not clear who wounded the child. CNN has sought more information from police.

Guns have become the leading cause of death for children and teens in the US, with 4,590 gun deaths among people ages 1 to 19 in 2022. In a mass shooting this week, children comprised at least half of the more than 20 people wounded at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration rally.

Investigators in the Texas megachurch case are still trying to figure out why Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Her son and a man were wounded before law enforcement killed Moreno, who Carranza has said was allowed to own a gun despite a history of mental health challenges.

“My daughter-in-law when she was taking medication for schizophrenia was a very sweet and loving woman,” Carranza wrote Monday on Facebook. “But mental illness is real illness, and when family members seek emergency protections, they’re not doing so for their own sake but for the sake of the person who is ill.”

The shooting was a “completely preventable horror,” she wrote.