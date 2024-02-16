CNN —

Cold weather is keeping many American shoppers at home after a robust holiday spending season. New data from the Commerce Department shows sales at retailers and restaurants tumbled last month, likely due to the prolonged cold snaps across the nation.

1. Kansas City shooting

New details are emerging about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday that left one person dead and more than 20 others wounded. At least half of the victims shot were children, authorities said Thursday, adding the incident stemmed from a “dispute between several people.” Preliminary findings have also revealed no connections to terrorism or home-grown violent extremism, according to Police Chief Stacey Graves. Two teenagers are in custody, though no charges have been announced and no suspects have been named. Additionally, a crowd gathered for a vigil Thursday evening at a plaza adjacent to Children’s Mercy hospital where several of the injured children are hospitalized.