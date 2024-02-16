CNN —

Red Bull’s Formula One team principal Christian Horner has denied allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behavior towards a member of the racing team.

An independent investigation, launched by Red Bull last week, is ongoing.

“I obviously deny fully the allegations that have been made against me,” Horner told CNN on Thursday at the launch of the team’s car for the new season. “There’s an ongoing process and that obviously is being worked through at the moment.”

When asked if he had been given a rough indication of when a decision would be announced, Horner said that was a company matter and would not expand on the issue.

“I can’t talk further about that, but obviously working with that process,” he added.

Earlier this month, Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf reported that Horner had been accused of inappropriate behavior and that the behavior was towards a member of Red Bull Racing, according to several unnamed sources.

The report doesn’t name the team member or describe the circumstances.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister,” Red Bull said in a statement when announcing the independent investigation.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Horner became Red Bull team principal in 2005, making him the youngest in F1. He has led the team to much success since his appointment – overseeing seven drivers’ championships – and last season, the team defended its constructor championship crown – the team’s sixth under Horner – with six races to spare.