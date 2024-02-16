West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin will announce Friday that he will not mount a 2024 campaign for president.
The retiring Democratic senator will lay out his decision in a speech at West Virginia University in Morgantown, according to spokesman Jon Kott.
Manchin has been on a national listening tour as he weighed jumping in as a third-party presidential candidate, potentially on the No Labels ticket. He has criticized President Joe Biden for being too liberal but also said that he would refuse to be part of any effort that would help Donald Trump return to the White House.
Manchin had previously set a deadline of this spring to make a decision, but he is pulling the plug now to instead focus on a new group, Americans Together, which promotes moderate politics.
