President Joe Biden on Friday criticized the House for taking a two-week break amid a heated push for additional funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

After addressing reports of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s death on Friday, Biden was asked by reporters whether there was any way to get additional ammunition to Ukraine without the passage of a supplemental funding bill by Congress.

“No, but it’s about time they step up, don’t you think?” the president said. “Instead of going on a two-week vacation.”

Biden raised his voice: “Two weeks, they’re walking away. Two weeks. What are they thinking? My God, this is bizarre, and it’s just reinforcing all of the concern and almost – I won’t say panic – but real concern about the United States being a reliable ally. This is outrageous.”

Asked whether Navalny’s reported death would burgeon support for additional funding from members of Congress, Biden said “I hope to God it helps.”

The Senate passed a bipartisan $95 billion bill that provided $60 billion in funding for Ukraine, along with support for Taiwan and Israel, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has signaled he won’t bring the bill to the House floor. The House is on recess until the end of the month.

