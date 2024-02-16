Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine, Ohio, on Friday, more than a year after a train derailment sent more than 1 million pounds of toxins into the town’s soil, water and air.

Biden has been under intense pressure to visit East Palestine since the Norfolk Southern train derailed on February 3, 2023. The White House said shortly after the train’s derailment that the president would find a time to visit, but that did not happen last year.

Former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine about three weeks after the derailment on February 22, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg