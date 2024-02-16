CNN —

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday defended his record on the border, saying his impeachment by House Republicans has no basis in fact or law and he has no plans to slow down his work.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference, his first since Tuesday’s impeachment vote, Mayorkas downplayed the vote’s effects on his day-to-day job, despite becoming the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in 150 years.

“I don’t let it distract me from the work – would I have preferred that correctness had prevailed? Of course,” Mayorkas told Amanpour. “So, the fact that it did not, does not, slow me down in doing the work that I’m tasked to do by the president of the United States.”

T