Five patients have died at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after an Israeli raid caused the facility to lose power, the Ministry of Health in Hamas-controlled Gaza said, as the World Health of Organization (WHO) decried the “deeply alarming” situation.

The ministry said the Nasser Medical Complex was “without electricity, water, food, and heating” in a statement on Friday morning, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched the raid Thursday and detained a number of people.

The Gaza ministry also announced in a separate Friday morning update that two pregnant women had delivered children in the hospital “under extremely challenging and inhumane conditions.”

It later accused Israeli forces of forcing “male patients who are able to move and their companions to evacuate the old Nasser building without their belongings and relocate to the maternity building, which has been converted into a military barracks.”

The IDF pressed ahead with its raid on the facility Friday, and said in a statement they had detained more than 20 suspects relating to Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

“Troops located weapons inside the hospital and apprehended dozens of terror suspects,” the Israeli military claimed in a statement on Friday. The IDF did not provide any additional details on the people detained or the nature of their alleged involvement in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli military also said it had found weapons inside the facility, including mortar shells and grenades, releasing a low-resolution photograph of the alleged weapons stash. CNN could not independently verify where and when the photograph had been taken.