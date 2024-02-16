CNN —

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a new, first-of-its-kind therapy that could help patients with metastatic melanoma, a rare but deadly form of skin cancer.

The drug, made by the California-based Iovance Biotherapeutics, is approved to treat patients for whom other medicines have failed and the skin cancer is unable to be removed with surgery, or the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

Amtagvi, as the treatment is called, is the first cellular therapy used to treat this form of solid tumor cancer. The company said the drug will be made in Philadelphia with the capacity to help up to “several thousand patients annually.”