CNN —

It’s a “Monster In Law” reunion in Jennifer Lopez’s sprawling new Prime movie “This Is Me… Now.”

Jane Fonda appears in a buzzy cameo in the film – a visual accompaniment to Lopez’s ninth studio album “This Is Me… Now” – as a member of the “Zodiacal Council,” a celestial being observing Lopez’s main character’s life from the heavens. Both the film and the album debuted on Friday.

Fonda’s “Council” also contains other stars in cameo appearances, including Post Malone, Kim Petras, Sofía Vergara, Keke Palmer, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jay Shetty, Jenifer Lewis, Sadhguru and Trevor Noah.

Lopez and Fonda starred together in the 2005 comedy “Monster In Law,” a crowd-pleasing rom-com costarring Wanda Sykes that heralded Fonda’s return to making movies after a prolonged absence.

In “This Is Me… Now,” Lopez plays a character named the Artist, based on her real life, as a creative person on a search for true love after three divorces. The movie strings together musical sequences that feature the songs from her new album.

Jennifer Lopez in "This Is Me... Now." Courtesy Prime Video

Other stars featured in the movie include Fat Joe and Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck. Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford are also seen in “This Is Me… Now,” in archival footage from 1973’s “The Way We Were.”

“This Is Me… Now” is currently streaming on Prime Video. Lopez will also release an accompanying documentary, titled “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” on the streaming platform on February 27.

If that weren’t enough, the star also announced an upcoming tour this week, to kick off this summer.