The economic data shows that Americans are getting deeper into debt, and they’re having a harder time keeping up with the payments. This comes at a time when interest rates are high; student loan payments are resuming; new financing options such as Buy Now, Pay Later are soaring; medical bills are piling up and everyday expenses are still high. If this sounds familiar, contact us to let us know what you are experiencing, how you’re managing debt and other expenses, and what your strategies are for getting out of debt.