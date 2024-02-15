CNN —

The conquering heroes had just rolled down Grand Boulevard, waving to a crowd packed more than a dozen deep – a sea of red, gold and white against a clear blue sky, celebrating their Kansas City Chiefs’ second-in-a-row Super Bowl victory.

One after another, double-decker buses and open-topped SUVs had ferried the likes of championship MVP Patrick Mahomes, star tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid, along with other coaches, relatives and mascots, down the iconic thoroughfare as some 1 million fans – among them countless kids who’d gotten the day off school – cheered.

Some Chiefs players at points had left their rides to walk the parade route, high-fiving supporters and posing for selfies. There Wednesday on the streets, too, were hundreds of police officers, many with chests puffed out by protective vests.

Like at most major public events, they scanned for trouble.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy as their bus arrives Wednesday at the victory rally in Kansas City, Missouri. Reed Hoffmann/AP

Soon, the Chiefs entourage arrived at Union Station, the century-old beaux-arts behemoth where all five World War I Allied commanders once arrived by train. Onto a stage set up for the NFL rally, Kansas City’s modern gridiron warriors hoisted the spoils of their latest, historic battle: the sterling silver Vince Lombardi Trophy, now glinting in the sun.

From above the crowd, the players and coaches hailed their legion of fans. They hugged and sang. They basked in their glory while revelers held cell phones aloft on video mode.

As confetti flew in the official festivities’ final moments, Jacob Gooch Sr. – there in the vast crowd with his wife, daughter and son – overheard an altercation, he told CBS.

“A girl” told someone: “Don’t do it, not here, this is stupid,” he said.

Then, Gooch’s wife and daughter saw a lady “holding (someone) back,” he recalled to the network.

And they saw a gun get drawn.

“People had started backing up, and then he pulled it out,” Gooch told CBS, “