Washington CNN —

The White House wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland the day before special counsel Robert Hur’s report was released, vehemently objecting to aspects of the report – including its “multiple denigrating statements” about the president’s memory.

The letter was the culmination of a months-long attempt by Biden’s team to weigh in on the investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents through letters to Hur and eventually to Hur’s boss, the attorney general. Ultimately, Hur did not appear to heed calls by Biden’s lawyers to produce a narrow and concise report limited to the facts of the charging decision.

Instead, the 388-page report — which declined to bring charges — sparked a political firestorm by making repeated references to Biden’s inability to recall dates and details.