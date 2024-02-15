CNN —

The FBI and its international allies disrupted a network of over 1,000 hacked internet routers that Russia’s military intelligence agency was using for cyber operations against the United States and its European allies, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday.

The law enforcement sting used a court order to cut off access to the home and small-business routers hacked by the Russian GRU military intelligence agency, kicking them out and “lock[ing] the door behind them,” Wray said at the Munich Security conference.

Wray did not say what types of cyber operations the GRU was using the network of hacked routers for.

