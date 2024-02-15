Editor’s note: Season 9 of the podcast “Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta” explores the intersection between body weight and health. We delve into a variety of topics, including the predicted demise of diet culture and how to talk to kids about weight. You can listen to earlier episodes here.

(CNN) — By now, it is pretty clear that the new weight loss and diabetes medications have achieved blockbuster status.

Semaglutide (sold as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss) and tirzepatide (sold as Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss) work by mimicking one or more naturally occurring hormones — including glucagon-like peptide-1 — that operate in several ways: They increase insulin production, slow our digestion (so we feel full longer) and signal the brain to stop eating because we are satiated.

Unlike previous weight loss medications, they are pretty effective at helping people lose weight and keep it off — between around 15% to 20% of body weight — with relatively few side effects (although some people can’t tolerate them, and a fraction of patients experience more severe side effects).

As a result, demand for semaglutide and tirzepatide is high. During the last three months of 2022 alone, US health care providers wrote more than 9 million prescriptions for these and similar medications, according to a report from analytics firm Trilliant Health. The same analysis found quarterly prescriptions ballooned 300% between the start of 2020 and the end of 2022.

Unfortunately, supply has not kept up with the soaring popularity. Some people have resorted to ordering the drugs online or through compounding pharmacies, both of which can be a gamble. In other countries, fake versions have led to hospitalizations.

Drug giants Novo Nordisk (maker of Ozempic and Wegovy) and Eli Lilly (maker of Mounjaro and Zepbound) are scrambling not only to keep up but also to expand manufacturing. The market is only expected to grow: A Goldman Sachs report projected 13% of US adults — roughly 15 million people — might be on one of these medications for weight loss by 2030.

“This is expected to be the largest class of medicines, I think, of all time,” CNN Medical Correspondent Meg Tirrell told her colleague Dr. Sanjay Gupta on his podcast Chasing Life recently. “The projections that I’ve seen are something like $100 billion in annual revenue by 2030 from this class of drugs.”

Tirrell has been reporting on the explosive growth of these medications since before the pandemic. You can listen to more of their conversation below.