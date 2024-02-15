CNN —

The percentage of overdose deaths linked to smoking drugs rose sharply in recent years, overtaking injection as the leading route of drug use involved in such deaths, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report, published Thursday, looked at information from crime scene investigations, witness reports and autopsy data and categorized overdose deaths by evidence of smoking, injecting, ingesting or snorting drugs. Researchers compared data on drug deaths from January to June 2020 with data from July to December 2022. By the end of 2022, smoking was the most common form of drug consumption involved in overdose deaths.

Specifically, the percentage of overdose deaths that involved smoking increased almost 74% – from 13.3% to 23.1% – between 2020 and 2022. During the same time period, the percentage of overdose deaths involving injections fell from 22.7% to 16.1%.

More than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States in 2022 alone. Nearly 70% of those who died were using synthetic opioids, mostly illegally created fentanyl and fentanyl analogues that are slightly altered – and often deadly – forms of the medically prescribed drug.

Smoking a drug is the quickest way for it to reach the brain. People ma