CNN —

Russia and Ukraine exchanged air attacks on Thursday, with Moscow targeting cities across Ukraine in an overnight assault, one day after Kyiv said it sank another Russian warship off the coast of Crimea.

At least seven people were reported injured after attacks on Kyiv, Lviv and the eastern city of Zaporizhzhia, and infastructure facilities were damaged, in a string of attacks launched by Russia early on Thursday.

Hours later, Russian authorities said five people were killed and 18 injured, in a missile strike on the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine. The regional governor Vyacheselv Gladkov also said that seven homes were damaged.

The latest series of strikes follows the damage to Russia’s landing ship Caesar Kunikov, which was attacked with “MAGURA” V5 drones that punctured “critical holes” on its left side before sinking, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said on Telegram. Russia has not disclosed if there were casualties in that attack.

Russian authorities in Belgorod following Ukraine's attack on the border city. Governor of Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov/Telegram/Reuters

In Zaporizhzhia, the secretary of the city council, Anatolii Kurtiev, said at least four people had been injured and an infrastructure facility damaged. “It is also currently known that apartment buildings, an educational institution, and the premises of a trade facility were damaged,” he said.

The head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said strikes had landed in the city injuring at least three people and causing damage to buildings.

“A hit to an infrastructure facility in Lviv was documented. The fire continues,” he said, adding, “in 16 residential buildings on Naukova Street, part of the windows were blown out by the blast wave, cars parked nearby were damaged.”

In Kyiv, the city military administration said missiles had approached the city from multiple directions but that no significant damage or deaths had been reported.

“The air raid alert in the capital lasted for more than 2 hours. All enemy missiles flying at Kyiv were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense,” the administration said.

Ukraine’s attack on the warship Wednesday was the latest in a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s navy, as it tries to land both strategic and symbolic blows against Russian forces that annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukraine claimed last week that they had disabled about a third of Russia’s warships in the Black Sea, amounting to 24 disabled ships and one submarine. The landing ship Caesar Kunikov would be the 25th disabled ship, according to Ukraine’s count.

Kyiv is increasingly using drones to level the playing field with Russia. Ukraine’s former top general, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, stressed the importance of drones in a CNN op-ed written earlier this month before he was removed from his post last week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It is these unmanned systems – such as drones – along with other types of advanced weapons, that provide the best way for Ukraine to avoid being drawn into a positional war, where we do not possess the advantage,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.