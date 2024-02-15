Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

February 16, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we explain why the results from a special Congressional election in New York will further narrow the Republican’s already slim majority in the House of Representatives. Then, we head to Indonesia, where a former army general with a controversial past has claimed victory in that country’s presidential election. And before you go, we head to Germany, where a pianist performs while dangling vertically from a crane! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. How much money did companies spend on ads during the Super Bowl?

2. Who was the first Black coach in the NFL?

3. Which country is home to the Tacugama Sanctuary for orphaned chimpanzees?

4. Paris Olympic medals will feature fragments from what iconic landmark?

5. The latest Consumer Price Index report showed that inflation did what in January?

6. On Tuesday, House Republicans impeached which cabinet member?

7. The robot known as spaceMIRA completed this first ever feat at the International Space Station?

8. Alain Roche played which instrument while suspended vertically from a crane about 30 feet above ground?

9. Who won New York’s 3rd Congressional district election?

10. Which Southeast Asian country recently had its presidential elections?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10