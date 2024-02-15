CNN —

On February 4, the Grammy awards announced the first-ever winner of the new ﻿Best African Music Performance, with South Africa’s Tyla taking home the title for her hit “Water.”

Yet African artists have been honored at the Grammys since fellow South African Miriam Makeba won for Best Folk Record in 1966. And even being nominated can be a life-changing experience.

No one knows that better than Eddy Kenzo. Last year, the 34-year-old singer and music executive became Uganda’s first-ever Grammy-nominated musician, for his collaboration with US artist Matt B on the song “Gimme Love.”

Born Edrisah Kenzo Musuuza, he spent 13 years of his early life sleeping on the streets, finding solace in music and football. It was sport that eventually served as his way out, but it would be music that became his lifeline.

Today, Kenzo promotes upcoming Ugandan artists through his Big Talent Entertainment record label, and advocates for fair royalties and digital copyright as the interim president of the Uganda National Musicians Federation.

CNN’s Larry Madowo spent time with Eddy Kenzo in Kampala, to talk about the opportunities he found in music – and why he wants to pay that forward to the next generation.

The following interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

Larry Madowo, CNN: From having a musical dream, did it look like you could achieve it growing up so far from everything? How did you create a path to be a musical star?

Eddy Kenzo: No. I’ve always known that I’ll make it in music because I could feel the creativity in me. I’ve always had music. The only thing I didn’t have was the support, the studio. But I knew that one day if I ever went into a studio, I would produce good music. I used to compose music even without instruments and stuff. I used to sing on beats, so by the time I went to the studio, I would already have my songs composed on other people’s beats. I hear the beat; I start composing my own.

So, by the time I go into the studio, I start doing great music for me. I started in 2007, I made it in 2008. And I made it so big in 2010 (when) I made a song called “Stamina.” It was a very big song in the country. It trended for over two years. It was even the theme song during the campaign for the 2011 elections.