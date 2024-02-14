CNN —

A woman who fired a rifle inside a Houston megachurch Sunday and was killed by law enforcement had a history of mental illness, a string of arrests spanning nearly two decades and family who had previously sought help from authorities to prevent her from accessing weapons, according to interviews and court documents.

Authorities say 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno walked into the famed Lakewood Church – just 6 miles from downtown Houston – Sunday afternoon and started shooting, wounding one man before turning her AR-15 toward officers, according to a search warrant. She was shot and killed by law enforcement acting in self-defense, the warrant says.

Her 7-year-old son, whom she brought with her, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, Houston police said. It is unclear who wounded the child, and CNN has asked police for more information. He was in critical condition Monday, and Houston police did not provide an update on his condition when reached by CNN on Wednesday.

Authorities say they’re investigating what may have motivated Moreno’s rampage, and whether mental health issues or a recent argument with her ex-husband’s family played a role.

Court documents, social media posts and details revealed by law enforcement paint a picture of a woman who struggled with mental illness for years, had undergone a bitter divorce and custody battle for her son and had a slew of run-ins with the law.

Investigators found two firearms on her at the time of the shooting, including the AR-15, which police said she legally purchased in December. Her former mother-in-law alleged the family had repeatedly attempted to get help from both law enforcement and child protective services to help avert a tragedy such as the one that unfolded this week.

Here’s what we know about Moreno.

She was hospitalized for schizophrenia, affidavit alleges

Moreno had a documented mental health history and had been placed under an emergency detention order by Houston police officers in 2016, Houston Police Department Homicide Division Cmdr. Christopher Hassig said during a Monday news conference.

According to state law, a person with mental illness can be detained when they are “at substantial risk of serious harm to themselves or to others.”

In 2022, Moreno’s former mother-in-law, Walli Carranza, unsuccessfully petitioned a court in Texas’ Montgomery County to be declared conservator of Moreno’s son, Sam. Sam is the boy who was shot in the head Sunday, Carranza has said.

In an affidavit filed in court related to that petition, Carranza alleged a psychiatrist had placed a “red flag warning” on Moreno in 2016 after she had been hospitalized with schizophrenia.

Authorities identified Genesse Ivonne Moreno as the shooter at Lakewood Church, in Texas. Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

Carranza alleged in the same document she had found a gun in Moreno’s things in 2020 and took it to police in Colorado, where Moreno was staying with Carranza at the time, to have it confiscated because of the psychiatrist’s warning. Colorado has laws that aim to prevent people who may pose a risk to themselves or others from having guns. CNN has attempted to reach Carranza for an interview.

Carranza, who wrote on Facebook on Monday that Moreno had in the past taken medication for schizophrenia, said in the same court document that Moreno’s mother told Carranza she was afraid of her daughter’s “violent temper.”

“She was a beautiful and fine young lady before, and then she stopped taking medication and we asked for interventions for her many, many times. She was hospitalized many times, she was violent many times,” Carranza told CNN affiliate KHOU this week about Moreno.

“There were red flags for six years, and we raised them and we flew them high and nothing was done.”

“We asked for help from (Child Protective Services). … We asked for help from police and received it many times but she was still allowed to own guns,” Carranza said.

It’s unclear whether and how Moreno responded to the allegations in the court documents and why Carranza’s conservatorship effort was not successful. But in LinkedIn posts, a user with the name Genesse Moreno appeared to respond to the conservatorship request, repeatedly linking to Carranza’s LinkedIn page and accusing her of slander and defamation.