House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green is not planning to seek reelection for his congressional seat, he announced Wednesday, in the wake of the House voting to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“At the start of the 118th Congress, I promised my constituents to pass legislation to secure our borders and to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable,” Green said in a statement. “Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas impeached, it is time for me to return home.”

Green helmed the House Republican impeachment effort of Mayorkas from his committee.

Green’s retirement comes as a wave of prominent House Republican lawmakers including GOP committee chairs have announced they are heading for the exits.

Multiple sources told CNN that Green has expressed interest in running for governor of Tennessee. Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s term ends in 2027.

“I have come to realize our fight is not here within Washington, our fight is with Washington,” Green said in his announcement. “As I have done my entire life, I will continue serving this country – but in a new capacity.”