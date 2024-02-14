CNN —

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan sent a letter to President Joe Biden’s ghostwriter asking for information and an interview after special counsel Robert Hur reported that Biden shared some classified information with him in 2017, according to a letter first obtained by CNN.

Jordan asked Mark Zwonitzer to turn over his audio recording of any interviews or conversations with Biden for his memoirs “Promise Me, Dad” and “Promises to Keep,” as well as all documents, communications and contracts related to his ghostwriting work that he shared with the special counsel.

Jordan said he wants the materials by February 23. He also requested that Zwonitzer appear for a transcribed interview.

“In light of Special Counsel Hur’s investigation and report, the Committee requires materials and information currently in your possession,” Jordan wrote.

According to Hur’s report, in 2017 – after leaving the vice president’s office – Biden worked with a ghostwriter for his memoir and told the writer in a recorded conversation that he had “just found all the classified stuff downstairs,” which investigators believed referred to the home he was renting in Virginia.

Investigators believed the evidence suggested Biden was referring to classified documents about the Afghanistan troop surge in 2009 – which FBI agents later found in his garage in Delaware.