Rep. Jim Clyburn, a long-serving member of Democratic House leadership, said Wednesday he will run for reelection for his US House seat but will step down from his leadership position.

“While I will run for re-election for South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District, I have informed Leader Hakeem Jeffries of my intention to step down as Assistant Democratic Leader of the House Democratic Caucus,” he said.

While his former House Democratic leadership colleagues, Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer, had stepped down from leadership in the wake of the 2022 election, Clyburn had broken with their decision at the time.

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado has thrown his hat in the ring to run for Clyburn’s position, according to a leadership aide.