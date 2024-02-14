CNN —

President Joe Biden granted Palestinians in the United States temporary protection from deportation amid the ongoing conflict overseas, according to a new memo Wednesday.

The move comes as the White House faces immense pressure from the Arab-American community over the situation in Gaza.

Late last year, Democrats urged Biden to extend temporary protections to Palestinians in the US, arguing that those already in the country “should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories, consistent with President Biden’s stated commitment to protecting Palestinian civilians.”

The president has discretion to authorize what’s known as deferred enforced departure, which protects those covered from removal from the US for a period of time. Those who qualify are also eligible for work permits.

“In light of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian needs on the ground, President Biden signed a memorandum directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States, giving them a temporary safe haven,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Wednesday.

“Specifically, President Biden is granting deferred enforced departure for 18 months to Palestinians that are currently in the United States,” the statement continued.

Those convicted of felonies or who pose a public safety threat are not eligible for deferred enforced departure.