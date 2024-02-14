CNN —

Brothers and NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce talked Super Bowl, and of course, Taylor Swift, on the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Older brother Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, watched the game from a suite with Swift and recalled some big names coming to the family’s box just to meet the singer, including Shaquille O’Neal.

“It turns out everyone wants to meet Taylor,” Jason said of his brother’s girlfriend, adding, “I think it was my first time really understanding of some of the things she has to deal with.”

“There is so many star-studded people there where it’s like everyone wants to come see her, it was overwhelming,” he added, saying he had to leave the box at certain times because there was only so much room.

Travis, fresh off his back-to-back Super Bowl win as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs replied, “Vegas Super Bowl baby, the stars are out.”

“Taylor thrives in those situations. She’s been in them countless times in her life,” Travis continued.

Swift also impressed Jason with an introduction to Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

“I’m here watching the game with Miles Teller … talking ball and all of a sudden Taylor’s behind me, ‘Jason turn around’ and Paul McCartney is standing right there!”

“There’s royalty in the office,” he laughed.

The two also discussed Swift’s drink chugging during the game that made the Jumbotron.

“This was on the Jumbotron. Nice!” Travis said. “Oh, and the slam down! She’s done this before. She’s a pro.”

A pro as a fan and a performer, Swift returns to her “Eras Tour” this week with a concert set for Melbourne, Australia on Friday.