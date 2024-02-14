Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 15, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we cover Congress’ historic impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, only the second cabinet official ever to be impeached in US history. Next, we’ll take you to the International Space Station as a remote-controlled robot demonstrates its first surgical procedure in zero gravity. Then, we’ll watch as Chinese Americans participate in vibrant lion dances to ring in the Lunar New Year. And finally, actor and former WWE icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson answers two of your questions! All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

