CNN —

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Blount County deputy and injuring another deputy in Tennessee was taken into custody Tuesday after a several-day manhunt, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 150 law enforcement personnel went searching for Kenneth Wayne DeHart, 42, after he allegedly shot two deputies during a traffic stop in Maryville on Thursday.

DeH﻿art was taken into custody in Knoxville. He was wanted on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Now the judicial process will take place in the court system. Thanks to all of our law enforcement partners and our community,” Sheriff James Lee Berrong wrote on the office’s Facebook page.

Deputy Greg McCowan died in the shooting. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at a church in Knoxville. A second deputy, Shelby Eggers, was injured after returning fire and has since been released from a local hospital.

A reward for DeHart’s capture had reached at least $100,000. CNN has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information on the capture and if anyone will be getting the reward.

On Friday, the suspect’s brother was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond said at a news conference. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is accused of aiding the suspect after the commission of a homicide, Blount County jail records show.

DeHart’s girlfriend had also been arrested in connection to the incident and was transported to the Sevier County Jail. She is currently being held without bond, according to Sevier County jail records.