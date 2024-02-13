CNN —

Multiple large retailers, including Costco and Trader Joe’s, have recalled items containing dairy products linked to a Listeria outbreak. The list of contaminated foods was recently expanded to include particular yogurts, cheese and salad dressings.

1. Gun violence

Investigators are trying to determine what motivated a 36-year-old mother to unleash a barrage of gunfire inside a popular Houston megachurch on Sunday in an incident that left two people injured, including her 7-year-old son, before she was killed by law enforcement. The shooter had a history of criminal charges and mental health problems, federal law enforcement sources said Monday. Analysts say the shooter’s complicated history adds to the uncertainty around establishing a motive and has created a “conundrum” for authorities determining whether the shooting was done out of hate or a mental-health crisis. So far this year, there have been at least 44 mass shootings in the US, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

2. Nor’easter

Millions of people are bracing for a fierce Nor’easter — a storm that travels along the US East Coast and typically has coastal winds out of the northeast. The storm is set to knock out power and significantly disrupt travel, work and school. Some parts of the region, including New York City, could see the biggest snowfall in more than two years, with up to 2 inches of snowfall per hour in the hardest-hit areas. Governors in several states, including New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, are urging people to work from home and avoid non-essential travel amid concerns that blowing snow and heavy winds will create treacherous road conditions. Hundreds of flights have also been impacted, with the majority in or out of major airports throughout New York, Boston and New Jersey.

3. Trump

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to step into the dispute over whether he may claim immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes he committed during his presidency. Trump has specifically asked the high court to temporarily block a scathing and unanimous decision from the DC Circuit handed down last week that flatly rejected his claims of immunity from election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith. How the Supreme Court responds to Trump’s request will have a huge influence on whether — and how quickly — the former president will be put on trial for criminal allegations as he seeks the Republican nomination. Analysts say a key part of Trump’s legal strategy is to delay his criminal cases until after the 2024 election to avoid alienating potential voters.