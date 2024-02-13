San Francisco 49ers players admit they didn’t know new Super Bowl overtime rules following loss to Chiefs

By Ben Morse, CNN
4 minute read
Updated 8:02 AM EST, Tue February 13, 2024
Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Super Bowl LVIII came down to the wire. Sixty minutes of action couldn’t separate the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers and so the Super Bowl went to overtime.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the 49ers’ decision to take first possession in overtime has come under scrutiny given San Francisco’s defeat.

The 49ers won the coin toss and chose to have first possession. With it, they scored a field goal. Then it was the Kansas City Chiefs’ turn. A 14-play, 75-yard drive ensued and culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman to crown the Chiefs and give them their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

Although San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he had discussed a possible overtime coin toss scenario before Super Bowl LVIII with his analytics team, a number of 49ers players have admitted that they weren’t aware that overtime rules had been changed for playoffs games.

Previously, the team who had the first possession of overtime could win with a touchdown on the opening drive. However the new rule states that both teams are guaranteed at least one possession.

“You know what? I didn’t even realize the playoff rules were different in overtime,” 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk told reporters. “I assume you just want the ball to score a touchdown and win.

“I guess that’s not the case. I don’t totally know the strategy there. We hadn’t talked about it, no.”

20240130-legendary-chiefs-gfx.jpg
Photo Illustration: Jason Lancaster/CNN/Getty Images

San Francisco defensive lineman Arik Armstead admitted that he didn’t know about the postseason overtime rules until they put them on the big screen at Allegiant Stadium.

“They put it on the scoreboard, and everyone was like ‘Oh, even if you score, they get a chance still,’” Armstead told reporters, per ESPN.

Conversely, the Chiefs players explained that they’d been talking about the rule change all year so were prepared for the big moment.

“We’ve talked about it all year,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said, per ESPN.
“We talked about it in training camp about how the rules were different in regular season versus the playoffs. Every week of the playoffs we talked about the overtime rule.”

Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones called the 49ers “crazy” for deciding to take the ball first, given the possible implications.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the victory that if he had won the coin toss, his team would have kicked the ball off to begin overtime, a decision they came to after consultation with the team’s analytics department.

“It can go either way, but the one thing it does, it gives you an opportunity to see what you’ve got to do and they came down and scored three points, you’ve either got to score three or you’ve got to get a touchdown,” Reid explained.

“The one thing that people didn’t realize is that clock keeps going. So we were down low there but you’re fixing to start a new quarter, so the game wasn’t over in a tie. That wasn’t happening, not in the playoffs. And so we would, we would keep playing.

“And it’s a unique rule. It doesn’t get used very often. But I think it was great for the National Football League. It was great for the viewers of the National Football League. I mean, they got an extra quarter of football and people love this thing. It’s a great sport and people love watching it, especially with the competition level so high.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Mahomes was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kisses his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, during the postgame celebrations.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Chiefs guard Trey Smith cries on the field after his team won the game.
Eric Gay/AP
Confetti falls at Allegiant Stadium, which is just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Adam Hunger/AP
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second left, celebrates with staff members after the game.
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk walks off the field after the game.
Eric Gay/AP
Mahomes lies on the ground after throwing the game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman Jr.
Adam Hunger/AP
Chiefs players run onto the field after the game-winning touchdown.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Hardman, front right, celebrates with Mahomes after they connected for the last touchdown.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Mahomes, bottom right, runs toward Hardman after the last play.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Mahomes runs for a first down during the game-winning drive.
Eric Gay/AP
The Chiefs offense huddles up in overtime.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs down the sideline for a big gain during overtime. The play set up a Jake Moody field goal that gave the 49ers a 22-19 lead.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Referee Bill Vinovich performs the coin toss before overtime. This was just the second Super Bowl in history to go to overtime.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Kelce, left, is unable to catch a pass while defended by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner late in the fourth quarter.
David J. Phillip/AP
Mahomes scrambles during the second half.
Julio Cortez/AP
Moody kicks a 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give his team a 19-16 lead. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker would tie the game with three seconds left.
David J. Phillip/AP