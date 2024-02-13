The Senate early Tuesday passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with assistance for Ukraine and Israel, sending it to the House where it’s unclear if Speaker Mike Johnson will take it to the floor for a vote.

The measure also includes humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, among other priorities.

The Senate vote was 70 to 29 with 22 Republicans voting in favor, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. In addition to Johnson and other congressional GOP opposition, former president Donald Trump has also made clear he does not support the bill.

Here’s how each member of the Senate voted. Filter and sort the table to find your senators.