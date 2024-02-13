CNN —

The special election to replace former Rep. George Santos in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, an emerging battleground that could serve as a bellwether for other suburbs this fall, appears to be headed for a neck-and-neck finish after two months of campaigning bolstered by millions in outside spending.

The district, which encompasses Nassau County on Long Island and northeast Queens, is largely well-educated and affluent – the kind of place Democrats now expect to win – but because of its ideological diversity, a recent trend toward the GOP and a deeply rooted county Republican Party machine, it has become a true Election Day wild card.

Tuesday’s outcome could provide lessons for both parties as the general election season nears and both the presidential contest and the race for control of the House are expected to turn, in large part, on the views of suburban voters.

In the near term, victory for Democrat Tom Suozzi, who previously represented the district in Congress after running Nassau County for most of the 2000s, would provide a lift for President Joe Biden – who won the district by 8 points in 2020 – and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, who will likely need the seat if he’s to become speaker next year. Victory for Republican Mazi Pilip, a largely unknown county legislator from Great Neck, would signal the potential for more GOP gains across the country – and provide some comfort to a slate of freshmen GOP House members from New York who will be defending their seats in November.

Suozzi’s election as Nassau County executive in 2001 broke Republicans’ 30-year lock on the position. After losing his bid for a third term in 2009, then falling in Democratic primaries for statewide office, Suozzi was elected to the US House in 2016. He was reelected two more times before leaving the seat for another unsuccessful campaign for governor. But his brand remains strong on Long Island, which led the party to handpick him as the nominee after the special election was called.

Pilip is lesser known in the district but has the powerful county party – which also controls most local offices in Nassau – driving her campaign, which, if successful, would provide the clearest proof yet that Republicans are once again the political kings of Long Island. She would also be the first Black Republican to represent New York in Congress.

Here’s what to watch for:

The three I’s and abortion

Immigration, inflation, Israel and the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade framed the political landscape on Long Island while Santos served his final days in office last year. A couple of months on, they remain – along with the cost of housing – the big issues facing the candidates.

Immigration, though, has become – if not the most important – then the most talked about issue in the campaign. Pilip has repeatedly hammered Suozzi over a past