Lawmakers from both parties last December may have been anticipating former President Donald Trump’s current NATO trash talk when they quietly slipped language limiting a president’s power to pull the US out the alliance into the annual defense policy bill, which passed with bipartisan support.

Trump boasted at a weekend campaign rally that as president he told an unidentified NATO leader that he would encourage Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” with member countries who are in arrears on defense spending. The whole point of NATO is supposed to be that members act to defend each other if attacked.

President Joe Biden seized on Trump’s recent NATO bashing, suggesting in Tuesday remarks from the White House that Trump was the first president who “bowed down” to a Russian dictator, which Biden said was “dumb,” “shameful,” “dangerous” and “un-American.” Add that criticism to a chorus of alarm from NATO and European officials after Trump’s comments and in the midst of House Republicans’ blockage of additional aid for Ukraine.

Trump’s desire to pull out of NATO

The post-World War II alliance of Western democracies was built around NATO, but Trump has long complained that the US is getting a raw deal with the organization, paying too much and getting too little.

Trump’s ultimate goal, writes CNN national security analyst Peter Bergen, has long been to pull the US out of NATO, which was formed in 1949 to contain the threat of the Soviet Union and the spread of communism and is now organized around deterring Russian President Vladimir Putin.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto, in a forthcoming book, quotes a former official in both the Trump and Biden administrations who predicts a Trump election win in November would mean “the US will be out of NATO.” Sciutto also writes about how Trump nearly pulled the US from the alliance during a 2018 NATO meeting.

At the same time, Trump tried to claim credit, arguing it is his tough talk and not the threat of Russian invasion that has caused NATO member countries to increase their defense budgets in recent years.

What’s to stop him?

If Trump wins the 2024 election and does turn on NATO, he would run into that new language from Congress, which says the president “shall not suspend, terminate, denounce, or withdraw the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty” without either a supermajority vote in the Senate or an act passed by the full Congress.

When I asked the former US Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker about what Trump could do to undermine NATO as president, he first pointed out that Trump was boasting about his interaction with an unnamed world leader rather than promising future action.

The Constitution, Volker noted, says the Senate must be involved with ratifying treaties but it is silent on the subject of withdrawing from a treaty. Any court battle could take years.

Alternatives to withdrawal

Rather than attempting to withdraw from NATO, a second Trump presidency could allow his allies to pursue a policy of making NATO “dormant,” an idea pushed by at least one Trump-allied think tank.