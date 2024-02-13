Opinion: Jon Stewart’s brilliant return

Opinion by Bill Carter
Updated 3:02 PM EST, Tue February 13, 2024
Jon Stewart during his first night back on The Daily Show after more than eight years on Monday, February 12. Stewart is scheduled to host one day a week.
Jon Stewart during his first night back hosting "The Daily Show" after more than eight years on Monday, February 12.
Editor’s Note: Bill Carter covered the media business for more than 25 years at The New York Times. He has also been a contributor to CNN, and the author of four books about television, including “The Late Shift.” He was the Emmy-nominated writer of the HBO film adaptation of that book. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

Would he be political? Would he be funny? Would he still have his fastball?

Would he still be Jon Stewart, the Jon Stewart whose take on the infuriating foolishness and corruption of American public life and events made “The Daily Show” hilariously compelling viewing for 16 years?

Based on Stewart’s return to the anchor desk on Comedy Central Monday night, let’s give that entire list a resounding, “Oh yes he would.”

Stewart’s first night back was full of high energy, big-fisted punches of comedy and satire, lots of commercials and no shelter for presidential candidates of either party. Nor, at one peak-comedy moment, for the host himself.

The show looked and sounded much like the one Stewart left, with a slashing monologue, illustrated by brilliantly chosen video, followed by mock anchor-reporter interactions with the show’s cast of “correspondents.”

Inevitably the main focus was on the presidential election. (Stewart told “CBS Mornings” in an interview Monday that the reason he was returning to his old haunt was that he “wanted to have some place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season.”)

His central thought last night: Why are we stuck with the same two old guys?

The show resurrected its old “Indecision” election-year motif, and Stewart tried out several potential iterations, including “Indecision 2024: Electile Dysfunction.” He finally seemed to settle on: “Indecision 2024: What the F#@k Are We Doing?” (The use of highly identifiable bleeped epithets remains a show trademark.)

Neither of the geriatric party front-runners was spared. President Joe Biden was battered for the special counsel’s description of an “elderly man with a poor memory.” But Stewart found more fodder in Biden’s appearance on TikTok praising Travis Kelce mother’s chocolate chip cookies. “How do you go on TikTok and end up looking older?” Stewart wanted to know.

He also disparaged Biden’s description of what Stewart called “Israel’s incessant bombing of civilians” in Gaza as “over the top.” He couldn’t believe how trivial that sounded — basically the same as his mother’s critique of the Super Bowl half-time show: “Did they need to be on roller skates?”

As for the President’s massive press conference gaffe, confusing Mexico with Egypt in referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, “Geography buffs might have noticed, Gaza and Mexico do not share a border,” Stewart joked. But it would be even worse, Stewart said, if Biden thought the President of Mexico is actually named “Si, Si.”

