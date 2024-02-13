Editor’s Note: A version of this story appears in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.

CNN —

Egypt is boosting its security presence at its border with the Gaza Strip, wary of a spillover of Israel’s war on Hamas onto its territory should the Israeli military begin its ground assault on the enclave’s southernmost city, Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population is sheltering just steps away from the frontier.

The fortification by the border with Gaza is a “precautionary” measure ahead of an expected Israeli ground operation in Rafah, Egyptian security officials told CNN. As part of its security buildup, the officials said, Egypt has deployed more troops and machinery in North Sinai, bordering Gaza.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza may be putting its almost half-a-century-old ties with a key Arab partner at risk. Egypt has already condemned Israel’s move to push Palestinians southward in the enclave, suggesting it is part of a plan to expel Gazans and that it would spell the end of the Palestinian cause. Now, Egypt is sounding alarms again as Israel pushes more than a million Palestinians toward its territory and prepares for a military operation in Rafah.

Checkpoints leading to the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side were boosted with more soldiers and the areas around the main road were being prepared for the deployment of tanks and military machinery, an eyewitness told CNN.

Egyptian military helicopters were also seen flying on the Egyptian side this week, according to an eyewitness in Egypt and social media videos shot from the Gaza side of the border.

Egyptian army soldiers look on from behind the barbed-wire border fence as Palestinian workers unload crates of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom (Karm Abu Salem) border crossing in the southern part of the enclave on January 29. Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

Officials in both countries rarely criticize one another in public, but Egypt’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday lambasted comments by far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said Cairo bears considerable responsibility for the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and led to the abduction of more than 250 people. Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza has led to the death of more than 28,000 there, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

It is “unfortunate and disgraceful” that Smotrich “continues to make irresponsible and inflammatory statements, which only reveal a hunger for killing and destruction,” the Egyptian spokesperson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Egypt was the first Arab nation to recognize Israel in 1979. The two signed a landmark pact that saw Israel return the Sinai Peninsula it captured from Egypt in the 1967 war in exchange for peace. The treaty also limited the number of troops stationed on the border between Egypt and Gaza, which at the time was controlled by Israel. The treaty turned Egypt into a pariah in the Arab world but decades later helped pave the way for other Arab nations to sign similar agreements with Israel.

Western media outlets, including the Associated Press and The New York Times, have reported that Egypt has threatened to void the peace treaty if Israeli troops invaded Rafah. Egypt’s foreign minister dismissed those reports, but said in a news conference Monday that Cairo would adhere to the treaty “as long as it remains reciprocal,” the state-run Ahram newspaper reported.

A satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows Rafah, Gaza, on February 3. Maxar Technologies

An Israeli official acknowledged that the Egyptians have been concerned with Israel’s operation, but said they are not aware of a specific threat with regard to the treaty. “There is a collaboration between Israeli and Egyptian security forces. Always has been and always will be,” the Israeli official told CNN.

Emad Gad, an advisor at the Cairo-based Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies and a former member of Egypt’s parliament, said that Egypt suspending the treaty is “totally unrealistic.”

The move, he told CNN, would have consequences with the United States, including on the significant financial and military aid Egypt receives from Washington.

“The present crisis presents potential dangers not seen in previous incidents,” said Ofir Winter, senior researcher at Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) in Tel Aviv and lecturer at the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Tel Aviv University.

While Egypt and Israel have had rough patches since the treaty was signed, Winter told CNN, this is the worst period in Israeli-Egyptian ties since decade-long ruler Abdel Fattah el-Sisi came to power.

Israel has been under pressure from the international community to refrain from launching a ground operation in Rafah, which has for weeks been under Israeli aerial bombardment. The city is the last major refuge for Palestinians fleeing the north and center of Gaza.

Palestinians crowd the streets of Rafah, southern Gaza on February 10. Abed Zagout/Anadolu/Getty Images

After numerous Israeli calls to evacuate other areas of the strip, more than 1.3 million people are now crammed into a sprawling tent city in Rafah.

Families struggling with shortages of food, water and medicine are living in tents just meters from the barbed-wire fence separating them from Egypt.

Several Israeli cabinet ministers, including far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Smotrich, have publicly called for the resettlement of Gaza by Jews after the war. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the idea of reestablishing settlements in Gaza, he has said that Israel will keep “full security control.”

Refugee spillover

The Egyptian foreign ministry warned Sunday of the “grave consequences” of an Israeli military operation in Rafah, calling on Israel to refrain from “taking measures that would further complicate the situation and would harm the interests of everyone involved without exception.”

For Egypt, the prospect of millions of Palestinians pouring into the country brings memories of the 2008 border crisis, when hundreds of Gazans stormed into Egypt after the border wall was blown out and torn down. The Palestinians had been running out of fuel, food and other supplies after Israel closed Gaza’s border crossings.

Egypt has said that since the war began, the Rafah crossing was bombed at least four times on the Palestinian side. In October, Egypt blocked the gates of the crossing with concrete slabs.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said that “targeting this area of the strip, which is filled with so many civilians, poses a danger.”

“This is very different than if these citizens were living in a larger or more spacious area,” Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said in an interview with Alghad TV. “We are taking about an area in southern Gaza that used to be inhabited by 300,000 Palestinians,” Abu Zeid said, adding that over a million people live there now.

Children stand next to tents as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 26. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Crossing a demilitarized buffer zone