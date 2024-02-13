A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
The CDC is expected to change its isolation guidance for people with Covid-19.
Tami Chappell/Reuters/FILE
CNN  — 

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to shift its Covid-19 isolation guidance this spring to say that people no longer need to isolate once they have been fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are mild or improving, according to the Washington Post.

The Post cited four unnamed agency officials and said the planned shift was discussed internally last week and in a briefing with state health officials.

A test swab at a CDC Covid-19 variant testing site inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
A test swab at a CDC Covid-19 variant testing site inside Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Jill Connelly/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Related article Some states are loosening their Covid isolation guidelines, shifting away from CDC recommendations

Since 2021, the agency has said people should isolate for at least five days if they tested positive for Covid-19, and then continue to mask. The updated guidance would bring Covid-19 in line with guidance for other respiratory viruses, such as flu.

CNN previously reported that California and Oregon had recently broken with CDC’s guidance to say that people who test positive for Covid-19 are no longer expected to isolate for a set period of time — and those without symptoms don’t have to isolate at all.

The science around Covid-19 transmission hasn’t changed, but experts broadly agreed after the California and Oregon changes that easing isolation timeframes won’t significantly increase community transmission or severe outcomes — in part because the virus has been circulating at very high levels, even with more restrictive guidance in place.