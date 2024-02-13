CNN —

Football season may be officially over, but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s good times continue.

Thanks to social media, we were able to share in the fun after Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Swift treated her followers to a look behind the scenes of their celebration in a TikTok video at a Las Vegas club, where first Kelce is seen partying.

The words over the video read, “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said” as the scene shifted to show her dad, Scott Swift, taking a swig of a drink while sitting next to her mother, Andrea Swift.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Taylor Swift’s caption read.

The views we got of Kelce came from others.

The Chainsmokers reportedly DJed at an afterparty at Zouk nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas. They shared a video on TikTok showing Kelce dancing and singing along to Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me.”

Kelce is seen in the video in the DJ booth with The Chainsmokers.

The football player is shown first appearing to be searching for someone in the crowd before singing in the video, “Are you in love with me?” as he points to himself before singing the lyrics, “You belong with me.”

Drew Taggert of The Chainsmokers ends up embracing Kelce. According to the caption on the TikTok, he said to him, “I didn’t know if I should play it or not.”

“Moved a song up in the set list for the occasion,” the caption ready, adding “worth it.”