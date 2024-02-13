Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, lands new podcast deal after parting ways with Spotify

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London in March 2020.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Harry and Meghan embrace at a polo match in May 2017. They were introduced by mutual friends in 2016.
Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock
Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan flashed her engagement ring to reporters during a November 2017 photo call. The ring, designed by Harry, featured a large diamond from Botswana and two smaller outer diamonds from the personal collection of Harry's late mother.
The couple meets well-wishers during an appearance in London in January 2018.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Harry and Meghan join Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.
Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images
The couple watches Coach Core apprentices take part in a training exercise in Birmingham, England, in March 2018. The Coach Core apprenticeship scheme was designed by the Royal Foundation to train young people to become sports coaches and mentors within their communities.
The couple poses with family members after getting married in May 2018.
Alexi Lubomirski/AP
Meghan and Harry attend the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2018.
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the royal family watch a flyover during a July 2018 event marking the centenary of the Royal Air Force. From left are Prince Charles; Prince Andrew; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Queen Elizabeth II; Meghan; Harry; Prince William; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Meghan and Harry pose with the cast and crew of the musical "Hamilton" after a performance in London in August 2018. Harry gave those in the theater something to remember after breaking into mock-song at the end of the show. The show was held to raise money for his HIV charity, Sentebale.
Dan Charity/AFP/Getty Images
The couple talks to members of OneWave, an awareness group for mental health and well-being, in Sydney in October 2018.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan and Harry cheer on sailors during the Invictus Games in Australia in October 2018.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan and Harry attend a Christmas Day church service in December 2018. With them, from left, are Prince Charles; Prince William; and William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Harry and William are the two sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Meghan and Harry walk past tapestries during a visit to Rabat, Morocco, in February 2019.
Facundo Arrizabalaga/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II looks at her new great-grandchild, Archie, in May 2019. Prince Philip is on the far left. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is next to her at right.
Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal/Getty Images
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone presents the couple with a jersey for Archie before a Major League Baseball game in London in June 2019.