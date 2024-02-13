Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 14, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we delve into the latest Consumer Price Index report that showed inflation slowing down in January and why that did not meet economists’ expectations. Next we explain why ‘deflation’ would be bad for the economy. Then, we speak with a biological anthropologist who explains to us what happens to our brains when someone breaks our hearts. And finally, we then head to Kentucky, where a senior living center’s “Valentine’s Day challenge” helped spread some love and joy to their residents. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.



Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

