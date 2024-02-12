CNN —

A strengthening storm will traverse through the Northeast this week and unload heavy snow across a large swath of the US. The National Weather Service has warned that travel could be very difficult to impossible in some cities as the South also faces excessive rainfall.

1. Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII to become the first back-to-back NFL champions in 19 years. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ overtime 25-22 victory cements the team’s legacy as the league’s next great dynasty with its third ring under head coach Andy Reid. Celebrations were filled with tears, kisses and confetti as Mahomes was named the game’s Most Valuable Player — the third time in his career. Taylor Swift embraced the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce on the field after the game, marking a fitting end to a season where the pop star and tight end’s relationship introduced new fans to America’s most-watched sport. Many fans were also pleased with the halftime show after R&B singer Usher performed 13 minutes of his top hits accompanied by dozens of dancers and acrobats.

2. Gaza

The Israeli military said its forces rescued two hostages during a special operation conducted overnight in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, 128 days after their capture on October 7. The rescue came under sustained Israeli airstrikes throughout the night that the Palestine Red Crescent Society said killed more than 100 people. Over the weekend, President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a deal to secure the release of hostages in Gaza, as well as Israel’s ground assault on Rafah. However, Hamas has said a ground offensive in the embattled region — now home to more than half of Gaza’s population — would mean the end of hostage negotiations.

3. Church shooting

Police in Texas are investigating a Sunday shooting at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church — roughly 6 miles from downtown Houston. Authorities said a woman armed with a long gun walked into the megachurch accompanied by a young child and began firing. Two people were injured, including the child who was hit during the shooting that unfolded shortly before 2 p.m. local time while the church was in between services. “I can only imagine if it would have happened during the 11 o’clock service,” Osteen said, adding the community is “devastated.” The shooter was killed after two off-duty law enforcement officers confronted her, police said. She also threatened that she had a bomb, but authorities searched her vehicle and backpack and found no explosives.

4. Aid package

The Senate is moving closer to passing a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill with crucial assistance for Ukraine and Israel following a key vote on Sunday to advance the package. The vote was 67 to 27 — including the support of 18 Republicans despite former President Donald Trump urging GOP lawmakers to block the bill. One more Republican senator voted “yes” on Sunday’s procedural vote than Thursday’s vote on the bill — a sign that GOP support for the measure has remained consistent and even expanded in recent days. If the bill is passed by the Senate, it would next go to the House, where it’s unclear when or whether Speaker Mike Johnson would hold a vote on it.

5. King Charles III

Britain’s King Charles III has shared his first public comments since his cancer diagnosis. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” he said in a statement expressing gratitude to the public for their support. Buckingham Palace last week announced that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and will step back from public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment. On Sunday, the British monarch was seen in his first public appearance since the bombshell announcement, attending church alongside his wife Queen Camilla in eastern England.