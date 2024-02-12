Giraffes interrupt play before Singapore teenager Shannon Tan makes history at Kenya Ladies Open

By Jack Bantock, CNN
3 minute read
Published 10:46 AM EST, Mon February 12, 2024
The Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, in Kenya, is the only PGA-accredited golf course in Africa.
The Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, in Kenya, is the only PGA-accredited golf course in Africa.
Vipingo Ridge
Situated on a 2,500-acre mixed-use development, the course doubles up as a sanctuary for a range of the continent's wildlife.
Situated on a 2,500-acre mixed-use development, the course doubles up as a sanctuary for a range of the continent's wildlife.
Vipingo Ridge
Most of the animals that live at Vipingo Ridge are rescues, and indigenous trees have been planted to tailor to each species' taste.
Most of the animals that live at Vipingo Ridge are rescues, and indigenous trees have been planted to tailor to each species' taste.
Tristan Jones / ©LET 2022
Encouraged to roam as they please, the animals have grown accustomed to human presence and interaction.
Encouraged to roam as they please, the animals have grown accustomed to human presence and interaction.
Vipingo Ridge
There are no predators on the site, so golfers can swing in peace.
There are no predators on the site, so golfers can swing in peace.
Phil Inglis / Vipingo Ridge
A sisal plantation until 2004, Vipingo Ridge is now a development with residential and commercial properties, as well as the course and wildlife sanctuary.
A sisal plantation until 2004, Vipingo Ridge is now a development with residential and commercial properties, as well as the course and wildlife sanctuary.
Vipingo Ridge
Monkeys relaxing in the shade.
Monkeys relaxing in the shade.
Vipingo Ridge
Vipingo Ridge hopes to bring in more endangered species, and ultimately introduce a breeding program.
Vipingo Ridge hopes to bring in more endangered species, and ultimately introduce a breeding program.
Tristan Jones / ©LET 2022
"It's such a nice thing to be able to go play golf and you've got wildlife around you. It's not false, it's not a zoo -- that's where they want to be," says Saleem Haji, director of golf at Vipingo Ridge.
"It's such a nice thing to be able to go play golf and you've got wildlife around you. It's not false, it's not a zoo -- that's where they want to be," says Saleem Haji, director of golf at Vipingo Ridge.
Vipingo Ridge
Many of the country's top young women's golfers train at the course and on-site PGA Academy.
Many of the country's top young women's golfers train at the course and on-site PGA Academy.
Vipingo Ridge
Vipingo Ridge: Animals roam the fairways of Kenya's PGA accredited course
CNN  — 

It was quite literally neck and neck at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open before teenager Shannon Tan wrote her name into the history books.

Two giraffes took a leisurely stroll onto the 18th fairway during the final round at Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course, which is nestled within a wildlife sanctuary where a range of African species – from monkeys to zebra and antelope – are free to roam.

Many of the wildlife are rescue animals, including Sunday’s two wandering giraffes. One of the duo is named Valentine after being saved from drought as a baby orphan in Samburu, northern Kenya, on Valentine’s Day in 2021, according to Vipingo Ridge’s website.

After the pair sauntered back into the trees, the focus returned to the 19-year-old﻿ charging towards the giraffe-shaped winners trophy on her first Ladies European Tour (LET) start as a professional.

Two giraffes cross the 18th fairway during the final round.
Two giraffes cross the 18th fairway during the final round.
Tristan Jones/LET

Having begun the day sharing the lead with Alessandra Fanali, Tan rolled in five birdies to pull away from the Italian and finish victorious at 12-under overall, making her the first Singaporean to ever win on the LET.

The Texas Tech University alumni turned professional in January after becoming the first golfer from her country to earn a full LET card the previous month and having won the Singapore Ladies Masters – an event on the China LPGA Tour – as an amateur in July.

“It was a tough decision to begin with [to turn pro] but I’m glad I made it now,” Tan, ranked 434th in the world ahead of the tournament, told reporters at the season-opening event Sunday.

“It’s a good thing because juniors back home know it’s possible and that anything is possible, and it can push them a little bit and inspire them.

“I will go into every event with the same mindset and target and just trying to do my best and just control the controllables. I can’t control what other people do, but just what I can do. I will just try to stick to my gameplan throughout the season.”

Tan celebrates a historic triumph on her LET debut.
Tan celebrates a historic triumph on her LET debut.
Tristan Jones/LET

The site of Africa’s only PGA-accredited course, the 2,500 acre Vipingo Ridge site is home to a PGA academy built with the dream of developing a future Kenyan champion.

A pair of giraffes stroll the green.
A pair of giraffes stroll the green.
Vipingo Ridge

Related article Golf on safari: animals roam the greens at Africa’s only PGA-accredited course

Staff also hope that its resident animals can – following the implementation of a breeding program – eventually be reintroduced into the wild or other sanctuaries and conservation areas, Vipingo Ridge chairman Alastair Cavenaugh told CNN in 2022.

“With the way the population is expanding, human-wildlife conflict is only going to go one way and get worse,” Cavenaugh said.

“So I think there’s a lot of opportunity and scope for the government to partner developers and land owners who have land that they can commit to sanctuaries and conservation areas to create space for wildlife.”

Related