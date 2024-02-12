CNN —
The judge presiding over the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump and several co-defendants said Monday that the district attorney who brought the case could be disqualified if she financially benefitted from a personal relationship with her lead prosecutor on the case.
A hearing is set for Thursday on motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis based on allegations that she and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired, engaged in an improper romantic relationship that amounted to a conflict of interest. Trump and his co-defendants are also seeking to get the entire case dismissed.