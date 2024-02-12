Opinion: What this thrilling Super Bowl was all about
Opinion by Amy Bass
7 minute read
Published
7:59 AM EST, Mon February 12, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Mahomes was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce kisses his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, during the postgame celebrations.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Chiefs guard Trey Smith cries on the field after his team won the game.
Eric Gay/AP
Confetti falls at Allegiant Stadium, which is just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Adam Hunger/AP
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second left, celebrates with staff members after the game.
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk walks off the field after the game.
Eric Gay/AP
Mahomes lies on the ground after throwing the game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman Jr.
Adam Hunger/AP
Chiefs players run onto the field after the game-winning touchdown.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Hardman, front right, celebrates with Mahomes after they connected for the last touchdown.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Mahomes, bottom right, runs toward Hardman after the last play.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Mahomes runs for a first down during the game-winning drive.
Eric Gay/AP
The Chiefs offense huddles up in overtime.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs down the sideline for a big gain during overtime. The play set up a Jake Moody field goal that gave the 49ers a 22-19 lead.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Referee Bill Vinovich performs the coin toss before overtime. This was just the second Super Bowl in history to go to overtime.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Kelce, left, is unable to catch a pass while defended by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner late in the fourth quarter.
David J. Phillip/AP
Mahomes scrambles during the second half.
Julio Cortez/AP
Moody kicks a 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give his team a 19-16 lead. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker would tie the game with three seconds left.
David J. Phillip/AP
49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings catches a 10-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The 49ers led 16-13 after the play. The extra point was blocked.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones chases 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the second half.
George Walker IV/AP
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the fourth quarter.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates after catching a 16-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The touchdown gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game, and they led 13-10 going into the fourth quarter.
David Gray/Kansas City Chiefs/AP
The 49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud III tries to recover a muffed punt in the third quarter. The Chiefs recovered and then scored a touchdown on the next play.
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA Today Network/Reuters
Butker kicks a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut the 49ers' lead to 10-6. It is the longest field goal in Super Bowl history, eclipsing the 55-yarder that Moody kicked in the first half.
James Lang/USA Today Sports/Reuters
A Chiefs fan looks dejected as his team trailed during the game.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown intercepts a Mahomes pass on the opening drive of the second half.
Doug Benc/AP
49ers fans celebrate a touchdown at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, just a short drive away from where the game was taking place.
Gregory Bull/AP
McCaffrey scores the first touchdown of the game. The 21-yard score in the second quarter came off a trick play where Jennings threw a pass across the field to McCaffrey. The 49ers went into halftime with a 10-3 lead.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
49ers starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw injured his Achilles, CBS reported, as he jogged onto the field for a play in the second quarter.
George Walker IV/AP
Kelce yells at Reid after Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled in the red zone during the second quarter.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Pacheco fumbles the ball in the second quarter.
Harry How/Getty Images
Hardman pulls in a 52-yard catch during the second quarter. The play put the Chiefs in the red zone, but Pacheco fumbled the ball away on the next play.
Julio Cortez/AP
Moody makes a 55-yard field goal to open the scoring in the second quarter. It was the longest field goal in Super Bowl hi