CNN —

Dozens of people, including children, have been killed as “extremely intense” Israeli airstrikes and shelling pounded multiple locations in Rafah overnight Monday, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society, as international alarm mounts over Israel’s planned ground offensive in the southern Gazan city.

More than 100 people were killed due to Israeli airstrikes as warplanes targeted different areas of the city and helicopters fired machine guns along the border areas, the PRCS said early Monday.

CNN cannot independently verify the number of casualties on the ground.

There are fears the death toll could rise further as the PRCS said people remain trapped under the rubble and there is still a heavy presence of warplanes in the skies over Rafah.

The director of Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital said medical facilities in Rafah “cannot handle the large number of injuries due to the Israeli occupation’s bombardment.”

Footage obtained by CNN showed a chaotic scene inside Rafah’s Al Kuwaiti hospital, with medics trying to resuscitate a motionless child in one scene and another showing doctors treating a wounded man on the hospital floor. In another video a woman was inconsolable as she held a child’s body wrapped in white cloth.

At least two mosques and around a dozen homes were targeted in the strikes, the Rafah municipality said Monday.

The Israeli military confirmed it conducted a “series of strikes” on what it said were targets in the Shaboura area of Rafah and that two Israeli hostages were rescued in a “special operation”.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency Shin Bet and Police identified the hostages as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, and said they were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.

Smoke billows during Israeli bombardment over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 12, 2024. Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

“They are both in good medical condition and were transferred for medical examination at the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital,” the statement said.

IDF spokesperson Danial Hagari told reporters the “covert operation” to secure the hostages began at 1:49 a.m. local time, with the airstrikes on Rafah launching a minute later.

In a statement Monday, Hamas condemned what it said was a “horrific massacre” by Israel against civilians in Rafah.

The Israeli military’s attack on Rafah “and its horrific massacres against defenseless civilians and displaced children, women, and the elderly… is considered a continuation of the genocidal war and the forced displacement attempts it is waging against our Palestinian people,” Hamas said.

More than 1.3 million people — more than half of Gaza’s population — is seeking refuge in Rafah, with the majority of people displaced from other parts of the besieged enclave crammed into a sprawling tent city.

There are severe shortages of food, water, medicine and shelter, and the city has been described as a “pressure cooker of despair” by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesperson, Jens Laerke.

Rafah has experienced aerial assaults from Israeli forces for months, but Monday’s bombardment has heightened fears that an anticipated Israeli ground campaign would result in a bloodbath, with those trapped in the overcrowded city having no remaining escape route.

‘Last bastion’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday directed the country’s military to plan for the “evacuation of the population” from Rafah after saying that the IDF would “soon go into Rafah, Hamas’s last bastion.”

His comments set off a firestorm of criticism, with Human Rights Watch saying forced displacement of Palestinians in Rafah would have “catastrophic consequences.” The United Nations said it was “extremely worried about the fate of civilians in Rafah,” according to UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, who said people “need to be protected.”

A Hamas leadership source said that an assault on Rafah would mean the “destruction” of negotiations that have been ongoing for weeks, according to Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV.

And Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Kingdom joined a growing list of countries to express concern over Israel’s planned offensive.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry warned of “very serious repercussions of storming and targeting” the city, while Qatar — a key mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas — on Sunday urged the UN’s Security Council to “prevent” Israel from committing what it described as “genocide” and warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe in the city.”