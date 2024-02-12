Get inspired by a weekly roundup on living well, made simple. Sign up for CNN’s Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools designed to improve your well-being.

Covid-19 finally got me.

After nearly four years of never testing positive for Covid-19 while editing pandemic coverage alongside my good friends at CNN Health, I caught the latest variant and was down for the count. I am no longer a Novid — what I hear people called who have never gotten sick from the coronavirus.

Within an hour of testing positive on two at-home tests last month, I scheduled a telehealth appointment with my doctor.

Because I’ve heard from colleagues about the underutilization of Paxlovid, which can reduce the length and severity of the illness, I asked my doctor if it could help me. He warned me about the possible rebound of the disease and other potential side effects and sent in a prescription.

Within 48 hours, just as he predicted, I was feeling better. I still isolated from my family in my bedroom, took cold meds to help with symptoms and streamed so much television in between naps. (How does anyone fall asleep to “Hamilton”? That would be me.)

In between naps, I could feel the difference in my stress levels between now and four years ago, when I worried that a diagnosis could mean dying, sometimes with strangers in a hospital. There was no vaccine or medicine to help me feel better back then. My friends lost loved ones, and we collectively have lost more than 7 million people worldwide, according to World Health Organization data as of January 28.

Even though we are in a better place, Covid-19 can still be dangerous. We lost 1,427 people globally in the last week ending January 28, according to WHO data. So, I thought to ask Dr. Leana Wen about the steps you can take to reduce the effects of Covid-19. Wen is a CNN wellness medical expert, emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: Do we really still need to get vaccinated against Covid-19?

Dr. Leana Wen: Yes, and it’s not too late to get your vaccine. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all eligible people should be up to date on their Covid-19 shots. That means people should receive the updated vaccine that was released in fall 2023.

Recent data from the CDC is very encouraging that the shot, which targets the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, appears effective against currently circulating strains. According to a new report, people who received this shot had 54% increased protection against symptomatic coronavirus infection compared with those who did not receive the updated vaccine. The vaccine’s protection appears to extend well against the currently dominant variant, JN.1.

It’s not yet known how well the updated shot protects against severe disease — but based on the protection afforded by prior versions of the Covid-19 vaccine, I would expect that the shot provides robust protection against hospitalization and death.

It’s primarily for that reason that I would recommend people, especially those most vulnerable to severe disease from Covid-19, to receive the updated vaccine. Many people would also want the benefit of reducing symptomatic disease. After all, getting ill is inconvenient. Each illness poses the risk of long Covid. And even if someone isn’t concerned about the coronavirus themselves, infection increases risk to people around them.

There are more key points I want to emphasize: The Covid-19 vaccine is not going to protect you 100% from contracting the virus. Catching the virus despite vaccination does not mean that the vaccine has failed. Vaccination decreased your likelihood of getting Covid-19, and most crucially, it reduced your chances of becoming so sick that you need to be on a respirator or worse.

CNN: If I think I have Covid-19, what should I do next?

Wen: First, you need to make sure that what you have is actually Covid-1