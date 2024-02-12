CNN —

When my mother was in her 80s, her daily call to her older brother always started with the same question: “Did your bowels move today?” I used to roll my eyes and pray to the old-age gods that I would never do the same.

Some days the conversation would include other body functions: “How did you sleep? Is the rain affecting your arthritis? How’s that heart murmur?” But the question I never heard either of them ask was, “How is your memory today?”

Louise Dittner with her grandchildren, Krysta and Ryan LaMotte. Courtesy Sandee LaMotte

“It’s just the most ironic thing that people run for their heart health or worry about their bowels when the organ that worries is our brain,” said vascular neurologist Dr. Natalia Rost, associate director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

“Shouldn’t we be worried about the major organ in our body, the command and control center of everything that is human within us? There is no us without our brains,” said Rost, president-elect of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN).

Get ready to focus on your brain, because according to the AAN, the era of preventive neurology has arrived. In fact, the academy is hoping that all Americans will be on the healthy brain train by 2050.

“It’s a brain health revolution,” Rost said. “We want to help the public understand that a lifetime of health begins with brain health.”

The academy’s vision is that one day within the next 25 years, you, your children and your grandchildren will visit the doctor for yearly “well-brain” checkups that are covered by insurance as preventive care. In fact, that first visit may occur before a child is even conceived.

“We want major insurance payers to cover a well-brain visit as early as when Mom is considering pregnancy or is pregnant,” Rost said. “Then when baby is born, we bring in pediatric neonatologists, and then we follow the child into adolescence using all we are learning about the optimization of brain function.”

Interventions might include encouraging moms-to-be to breastfeed as long as possible, limiting a child’s exposure to screens and improving sleep habits that can carry on into adulthood, among many others.

As a person ages, each well-brain exam would focus on early prevention of disease known to damage the brain, such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease and more. Those visits would continue “into end-of-life stages, because even as we age or acquire a cognitive disease, we can still optimize brain health while living with brain disorders,” Rost said.

What might you experience during a brain checkup in the future? To find out, let’s take a deep dive inside one state-of-the-art brain examination that exists today.

Studying the aging brain

It was a beautiful balmy morning in Florida, and I felt my spirts lift, pushing my apprehension aside. I was on my way to the Boca Raton office of preventive neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson, who in 2013 opened one of the first Alzheimer’s prevention clinics in the United States at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian in New York City.

At his new program, the Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases of Florida, I was to be participant No. 20 in a novel clinical trial focused on nurturing the aging brain. The study would determine my genetic, behavioral and lifestyle risks for cognitive decline, provide me with a personalized list of areas for improvement, and track my progress via new, experimental blood tests.

These unique blood tests could determine levels of amyloid, tau and other hallmark biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease and other degenerative conditions. Deposits of amyloid can begin accumulating in the brain decades before symptoms begin, even in a person’s 30s and 40s.

“Over 46 million Americans are currently estimated to have pre-symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease, where pathologic hallmarks of the disease can be detected in the blood and brain before cognitive decline has begun,” Isaacson said.

To participate in the new study, I needed to undergo a battery of physical and cognitive tests to establish my brain’s baseline and areas of highest risk.

First, blood was drawn and sent to a lab in Boston to determine my levels of good and bad cholesterol, inflammation, insulin resistance and nutrition, all of which could put me on the road to cardiovascular disease and stroke, both major players in poor brain health.

“Vascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar or diabetes may not be the cause of Alzheimer’s disease, but it can fast-forward Alzheimer’s pathology,” Isaacson told me. “I would prefer to slam on the brakes rather than rev the engine on the path to cognitive decline.”

Another key question: Did I have one or more copies of the APOE4 gene? People who inherit one or more copies of this gene variant are at greater risk of Alzheimer’s, although many never develop the disease.

Next, a bone and body scan determined my risk for bone thinning or osteoporosis, which has been linked to cognitive impairment as well as fractures and falls that can derail the ability to stay active, exercise, perform daily tasks or practice self-care.

The scan would also provide critical information about my muscle mass and percentage and distribution of body fat, which can be especially harmful to the brain when it accumulates around the waistline. “As the belly size gets larger, the memory center in the brain gets smaller,” Isaacson has told me.

A thorough examination of my eyes not only determined if I had vision problems that might impact my cognition, but also provided a look at the back of my eye, or the retina. Tiny blood vessels there can show early signs of nerve damage due to diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and even cancer.

A cognitive baseline

I dreaded the cognitive tests I knew were necessary to establish a baseline of my brain. How many of the 15 words I heard could I immediately recall? I closed my eyes and tried to paint a picture in my brain as the voice repeated one after another: “Tree, rabbit, book, apple, lake …” (OK, the rabbit sat in a tree, reading a book while eating an apple with the lake behind. Whew, that was easier than I thought it would be.)

“Ladder, farmer, pipe, couch, airplane, stocking, child, mockingbird ….” (Uh, um, now there’s a ladder leaning against the tree, and a farmer is climbing it with a pipe in his mouth, with an airplane flying by — but wait, I forgot one! OK, there’s a mockingbird in the tree now, but what were the others?)

And so it went. Could I remember the faces and names of various people I saw on a computer after being introduced to 10 others? (Oh, gosh, I’m terrible at remembering people’s names.) Could I recall and draw a complex geometric figure, and then another even more complex? (Please no, my spatial abilities are the worst.) I cringed when each test was over, convinced my cognitive score would quickly prove my brain was headed for the trash heap.

Soothing voices from the interdisciplinary testing team tried to ease my fears. “Oh, no, you did well!” (Yeah, right, said my inner critic.) “No, really, you remembered a lot of those names!”

History is important

A medical history was paramount. Did I have a family history of Alzheimer’s? (No, not to my knowledge, but my mother had vascular dementia.) What about diabetes, cancer, thyroid disease, high blood pressure or heart disease? (My half-brother had two open heart surgeries and my aunt died from a stroke.)

Have I had any falls, concussions or traumatic brain injuries, called TBIs? That’s important because even a mild traumatic brain injury from a fall, car wreck, or playing sports can have a long lasting impact on the brain.

How many years of education from kindergarten onward did I have? Education and learning can develop “cognitive reserve,” thought to offset damage to the brain. Have I had any hearing loss? Like vision, poor hearing can impact brain health. (I wouldn’t be surprised — those concerts I attended in college were LOUD.) What were my physical exercise and dietary patterns? (Unfortunately, not as stellar as I would like.)

Questions about my dental hygiene were next on the checklist. Did I get regular checkups and cleanings (yes) and did I floss regularly? (No comment.) Not only is there a link between tooth decay and the heart and premature death, but studies have linked gum disease to cognitive decline as well.