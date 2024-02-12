Kharkiv, Ukraine CNN —

It was a special day for Elmira Dergousova when Russian tanks rolled across the border into Ukraine: her fifth birthday.

A plastic crown perched on her head, she blew the candles out on her “Frozen” cake.

Her mom quickly took a picture – the uncertainty and fear in Elmira’s smile all too obvious – before they hurried down to the basement.

Russian shells were already landing in the streets.

Life for children across Ukraine has changed immeasurably since that day in February 2022. For those in the northern city of Kharkiv, just miles from the Russian border, it changed more than most.

Despite almost daily Russian shelling and missile strikes, the city has recovered an uneasy normalcy, with some residents returning, shops open and life going on.

But the fear of seemingly random Russian strikes makes school too much of a risk. None of the city’s schools are still used for lessons as it’s too dangerous. The city has looked underground, to the subway and newly built bunker schools to protect children as they learn.

“Here we won’t hear anything. We won’t hear the bangs,” Elmira told CNN from her classroom, cloaked in double glazed windows that help dampen the noise of the world outside.

‘They get used to it somehow’

Nestled in an old pedestrian tunnel, a few feet under the tarmac of the road above, the classrooms are cozy and colorful.

Gaudy cartoon characters and multiplication tables line the walls, while a banner reads “Indestructible Kharkiv.”

In a corner Lego and toys – their subterranean playground – sit ready for recess. But first, the national anthem plays, signaling the start of the school day.

“I love Ukraine because of nature,” Elmira told CNN from the classroom, “We have different creatures that are not in other countries. And we were probably attacked because of that.”

It’s a moment of innocence, safe within the walls of her new school.

Two or three times a week, Elmira takes a bus into Kharkiv city center to her school, nestled in a tunnel of a subway station. Joseph Ataman/CNN

But she knows what war means all too well, her father is fighting on the front lines and she was a refugee in Poland with her mom for a year.

In Kharkiv, air raid sirens sound sometimes more than a dozen times a day, Elmira’s mother Olena Dergousova told CNN. Virtually every house was hit in her neighborhood in the opening months of the 2022 invasion, she said.

Given the limited space in the metro school, Elmira is forced to study from home every other day. She uses software and tablets pioneered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 2,200 children attend classes in the metro school’s five sites in stations across Kharkiv, up from 1,000 in September when they opened, according to Kharkiv’s city hall, solely at their parents’ request.

In total, 106 classes of children through grades 1-11 rotate through the 19 metro classrooms. That’s a fraction of the tens of thousands of school age children in the city, according to the city’s mayor.

But studying underground means a school day without disruption, safe from the bombs and the fear of the sirens.

“The kids are probably getting used to it by now,” Elmira’s teacher Olena Rudakova said. “They get used to it somehow.”